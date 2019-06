Thirty years and still going strong - Take That wowed the crowds when they brought their Greatest Hits tour to Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough last night.

In true Take That style, they put on a spectacular show of theatrical staging and sing-a-long hits, treating fans to a trip down memory lane with renditions of Greatest Day, Could It Be Magic, Shine, Relight My Fire, Rule The World and more.

Crowds at Riverside Stadium. Picture by Carl Chambers

Tens of thousands packed the stadium. Pictures by Carl Chambers

Take That putting on a real show

Howard, Gary and Mark on stage

Greatest Hits tour at Riverside Stadium. Pictures by Carl Chambers