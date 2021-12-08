Jarrow pub The Lakeside Inn supporting Hebburn Helps with Santa's Grotto fundraiser
A Jarrow pub is bringing festive cheer as it offers free visits to see Santa Claus while asking for donations for a good cause.
The Lakeside Inn, in Jarrow, is running a Santa’s grotto throughout December, where children will be able to meet Father Christmas, get a photo and give him a letter, free of charge.
In return, the pub is asking for voluntary donations to Hebburn Helps, in order to try and support the less fortunate this Christmas.
The Lakeside Inn have dedicated the month of December to supporting Hebburn Helps and have a number of activities planned to raise money for the charity.
Manager of The Lakeside Inn, Carl Mowatt, is delighted to be able to support a charity close to the heart of the community this Christmas.
He said: “We’re very lucky and very fortunate so we want to do all we can to help people not as fortunate as us in any way we can.
“Every child should have a Christmas present so hopefully the money we raise will go towards helping that.”
As well as Santa’s grotto, the Lakeside Inn breakfast running club, ‘Petite Dejeuner’ will be taking part in a festive run together on December 23 in an effort to raise funds and Carl’s local running club, Jarrow and Hebburn Athletics Club, will be taking part in a Jarrow Jingle, on December 16.
Earlier this year, Carl Mowatt was able to raise over £15,000 for a local guide dog charity by running over 100 miles on three separate occasions.
The Lakeside Inn Santa’s grotto will be running every Wednesday-Saturday throughout December, from 4pm-6pm.