Jarrow’s Christmas lights switch-on cancelled after rare red weather warning issued as Storm Arwen closes in

It had been due to put covid hero shopkeepers Nico and Taz in the spotlight as part of a thanks to people who had helped their communities through covid.

But after a Met Office red weather warning for high winds across the North East this afternoon and tonight, South Tyneside Council announced the event would be postponed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous Christmas lights switch-on.

In a statement released on social media, the council said: “It is regrettable that the event has been cancelled at short notice, but public safety is paramount.

"The council apologises for any inconvenience that this may cause.

“Arrangements are being made to reschedule the Jarrow Christmas Lights Switch on event, where possible, with more details to follow in due course.”

The Met Office issued the rare red weather warning for coastal areas in the North East as Storm Arwen will bring high winds and disruption for much of the UK.

The red warning will come into force from 3pm on Friday and will last until 2am on Saturday morning.

Disruptive winds, with gusts expected in excess of 80mph.

The northerly wind is expected to cause damage to coastal areas, with exceptionally large waves possible in the northeast, resulting in likely significant damage and hazards from beach material being thrown near the coastline.