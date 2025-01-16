Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Go, Go, Go, Joe! Local favourite Joe McElderry is back on the Sunderland Empire stage - and he says it’s an ‘extra special’ return.

Joe McElderry is back on the Sunderland Empire stage | Submitted

The South Shields-born entertainer grew up attending shows at the Sunderland theatre and say it’s great to be back in the Empire spotlight.

The star is performing as Pharaoh in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat all this week, a show he knows very well after donning the coat of many colours as Joseph during an extensive 2017 / 2018 UK tour.

He’s appeared on some of Britain’s biggest stages, but says the Empire is one of his favourites.

“Well I am slightly biased, but I do say the North East are some of the best crowds ever and they’re very affectionate and they cheer and they get up and join in,” said Joe.

“I used to come to the Sunderland Empire and see some of my favourite shows in concert, so it’s also extra special to bring a show as big as this to a home crowd and be part of it. I’ve had a couple of shows under my belt so far here and it’s great to be back.

“The reception’s been so wonderful, they’ve been so loyal and loving and affectionate, so I’m thrilled.”

Joe is back on one of his favourite stages | Submitted

Joe stars alongside a cast including Christina Bianco as Narrator and Adam Filipe as Joseph in the tour.

Speaking about returning in a different role, Joe said: “Returning to Joseph in a different role is very nostalgic but also it’s the brand-new Palladium production so it feels fresh, it feels different and exciting you know, and I feel really honoured that they’ve asked me to come back.

“I know previous legendary Josephs have taken on the Pharaoh role; Donny Osmond, Jason Donovan. So, I feel honoured to be included in the legendary Joseph category.

“Not sure I deserve it but I’m happy I’ve been included in that and I’m just excited to get my teeth into a different role inside a show that has already been such a huge part of my career you know.

“So, it’s just an added extra bonus, like the cherry on top of the cake.”

Joe McElderry (Pharaoh) and Adam Filipe (Joseph) in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo by Tristram Kenton | Tristram Kenton

Joe still lives in his native North East and says there will be plenty of familiar faces in the audience during the dates on his home region stage.

“Yes I’ve got quite a few family and friends coming, some people that I went to school with messaged the other day and said they were coming and it’s lovely to know that your friends can come and see you somewhere at a home town venue.

“But also the luxury for me is being able to jump in a car and be in your own bed in ten minutes, that is a rare luxury on tour and I don’t take it for granted.”

Speaking about his fondness for the Empire stage, he said: “One, the stage is huge and beautiful but also to look out, it’s such a beautiful theatre.

“It’s grand, it’s big and when it’s full, which it’s been packed this week, it’s just got an energy in the room.

“You feel a real roar from the crowd and some venues, you don’t get that.

“I think the way this is designed, you really feel that energy, it kind of tunnels right down to the stage so it’s been lovely to be back. I mean I’ve done my own concerts here, I’ve done musicals here, and it’s always a favourite of mine to stop off at. It’s always a special one.”

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is at Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 14 – Sunday 19 January 2025. Tickets available online now at ATGTickets.com/Sunderland