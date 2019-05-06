Live music, food festivals and racing: Things we're looking forward to in South Tyneside this summer
Spring has sprung - which means summer is just around the corner.
So as we wait for the warmer weather to fully take hold, we have had a look at what's to come in the South Tyneside calendar. And, as usual, there's plenty of fun to be had for the whole family. Music, running and a food festival to boot - see what takes your fancy in our list.
1. Armed Forces Day
Sunday, June 23. Commemorate the day with a family fun event along the seafront and into Bents Park.