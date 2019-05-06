Live music, food festivals and racing: Things we're looking forward to in South Tyneside this summer

So as we wait for the warmer weather to fully take hold, we have had a look at what's to come in the South Tyneside calendar. And, as usual, there's plenty of fun to be had for the whole family. Music, running and a food festival to boot - see what takes your fancy in our list.

1. Armed Forces Day Sunday, June 23. Commemorate the day with a family fun event along the seafront and into Bents Park. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Live music at the Amphitheatre, South Shields Enjoy the sweet sounds every Thursday and Saturday evening in June - except June 8. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Brass bands at the Amphitheatre, South Shields Taking place every Sunday throughout June, July and August - except July 7. other Buy a Photo

4. South Tyneside Summer Festival Parade Saturday, July 6. This year's theme is Space Fantasy. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more