Events in South Tyneside this summer.

Live music, food festivals and racing: Things we're looking forward to in South Tyneside this summer

Spring has sprung - which means summer is just around the corner.

So as we wait for the warmer weather to fully take hold, we have had a look at what's to come in the South Tyneside calendar. And, as usual, there's plenty of fun to be had for the whole family. Music, running and a food festival to boot - see what takes your fancy in our list.

1. Armed Forces Day

Sunday, June 23. Commemorate the day with a family fun event along the seafront and into Bents Park.

1. Armed Forces Day

Sunday, June 23. Commemorate the day with a family fun event along the seafront and into Bents Park.
Enjoy the sweet sounds every Thursday and Saturday evening in June - except June 8.

2. Live music at the Amphitheatre, South Shields

Enjoy the sweet sounds every Thursday and Saturday evening in June - except June 8.
Taking place every Sunday throughout June, July and August - except July 7.

3. Brass bands at the Amphitheatre, South Shields

Taking place every Sunday throughout June, July and August - except July 7.
Saturday, July 6. This year's theme is Space Fantasy.

4. South Tyneside Summer Festival Parade

Saturday, July 6. This year's theme is Space Fantasy.
