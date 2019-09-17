1 . Some Guys Have All The Luck, Sunderland Empire, September 21

Some Guys Have All The Luck is at Sunderland Empire on Saturday, September 21 at 7.30pm. 50 years on from the release of Rod's first album, Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story is back in theatres in 2019 with a brand new show, bringing to the stage a live concert celebration. Frontman Paul Metcalfe performs as Rod and captures all the excitement, energy and charisma of the legendary performer including the famous moves, showmanship, and sense of fun that have made Rod one of the most successful artists of all time. The first half of the show features hits from Rod's early career such as Handbags & Gladrags, along with favourites like Stay With Me and Twisting The Night Away, interwoven with some interesting and amusing anecdotes, taking you on a musical journey through Rod's career over the last five decades.

Photo: Some Guys Have All The Luck

Copyright: