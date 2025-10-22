North East spot named as one of UK's best places to watch famous meteor shower

A North East location has been named as one of the top spots in the UK to see October’s Orionid Meteor Shower.

The Orionids, which originate from debris left behind by Halley’s Comet, will reach their peak on the nights of October 22nd and 23rd.

Research conducted by Holgates into the darkest skies across the UK has revealed the top spots to catch the celestial display.

Meteors of the Orionid meteor shower. | (Photo: IBRAHIM CHALHOUB/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the study, Cairngorms National Park in Scotland tops the list, offering 3 hours and 49 minutes of prime stargazing time.

Hot on its heels is Loch Lomond & The Trossachs, with 3 hours and 45 minutes of total viewing time, while Northumberland ranks third with 3 hours and 40 minutes.

The Northumberland Sky Park is considered to offer the most pristine dark skies in England. They have a band of the top places to see activity - whether it be stars or anything else in the night sky - which runs from near Haltwhistle up to Wooler Common.

The Orionids are known for their fast, bright meteors, often leaving glowing trails as they streak across the sky at speeds of up to 41 miles per second. With the Moon setting early this year, conditions are expected to be highly favourable for stargazers across the UK.

Astronomy groups recommend heading to a National Park or designated Dark Sky site to escape light pollution and make the most of the darker conditions.

The Orionids follow the Draconids earlier this month and are one of the most reliable annual showers, producing around 20 meteors per hour at their peak.