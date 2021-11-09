Ocean Beach Pleasure Park announce ice rink and winter wonderland as it prepares for festive season

Skaters will be able to take to the ice under a marquee of decorations, fabric, music and lights, designed to create a magical winter wonderland experience.

The ice rink will be staffed and maintained by Ocean Beach, who will also provide briefings and guidance for skaters as well as skating boots for both children and adults in a range of sizes.

Online booking is recommended but the Park may be able to facilitate walk-ins during quieter times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

Skating sessions will be one hour long and group bookings for private hire will also be available.

The price rink for the ice rink includes:

General Park admission - FREE

Adults (13+) - £9

Children - £7 (must minimum 3 years old to skate)

Families (2 adults, 2 kids) - £27

Private hire – From £200 for a 1 hour session for up to 30 people

Skating aids - £5

Over the next month the park will be running weekly competitions to win a free family of four skate session, via their Facebook page.

Throughout Christmas, the park will also be running outdoor rides, indoor arcades, a winter wonderland and a festive bar selling mulled wine and beer.

Situated in the heart of Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, the ice rink is set to launch on Friday November 26 with festive activities running until Janurary 9.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.