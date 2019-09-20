Open Pentathlon Championships 2019 coming to Monkton Stadium in Jarrow this weekend
A variety of athletes will be competing in Jarrow this weekend
Monkton Stadium will be hosting the 2019 Open Pentathlon Championships this weekend as the North East Counties and North East Athletic Associations (NEMAA) joint host the event.
The championships will see athletes in different age categories competing in a number of events, including: high jump, long jump, javelin, shot put, and sprints to name a few.
As it is an open championship, athletes are expected to come from areas all over the country such as Southport, Chesterfield and Ayr.
The different age categories range from under 13 to 35 plus, with the oldest athlete set to compete being 82 years old.
A spokesperson for the NEMAA, Val Baxter, said: “Seeing athletes of all ages and abilities competing together and having a great time promotes a positive health message.
“The great thing about athletics, and in particular running, is that anyone can do it and your body will thank you for it.”
Masters events are exclusive to over 35 year olds and provide a great platform for youngsters to watch and learn, said Val.
She said: “It's a great opportunity for the younger athletes to see older talent in action, and realise that their sport can be carried on into adulthood.”
Athletics and sport fans are being encouraged to come and spectate at the venue to support the competing athletes.
Competitors will be striving to best their personal bests and hoping to encourage the crowd to get behind them.
More information and tickets can be found at https://northeastmastersathletics.weebly.com/