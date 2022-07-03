Proms in the Park returns to South Shields as friends and families enjoy Bents Park music once more

Proms in the Park in South Shields on Sunday.

The open-air venue is usually buzzing with crowds every weekend in July as summer festival concerts bring big names from the music world to South Tyneside.

But the popular events programme was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and then postponed in 2021 as covid continued to cause concern.

Both performers and music-lovers were glad to be back for 2022, as Proms in the Park began the weekend programme of events in Bents Park.

“Proms in the Park is always a fantastic open-air event,” said Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy.

“It is just one part of the wider festival programme of free events and activities we have planned in South Tyneside this summer.

"There really is something for everyone – young or old – as we all pull together as a community to have some much-needed fun.”

The Proms in the Park event came after the successful Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations in June, and organisers said the event aimed to continue the patriotic vibe.

Soloist Sarah Fenwick singing at the Proms in the Park in South Shields on Sunday.

Fans turned out with deckchairs, picnics and Union Flags to drink in an an afternoon featuring classical and contemporary well-known tunes, including a guest appearance by Felling Male Voice Choir.

Next Sunday, July 10, will see Will Young headline an afternoon of music in the first full concert at Bents Park since 2019.

Sunday, July 17, will see Ella Henderson and The South take to the stage.

And a Dance Revival on Sunday, July 24, features Whigfield, Sonique, D:Ream and Phats and Small.

Shalamar and The Fizz are the headliners at the final concert on Sunday, July 31.