Pumpkin patches in the North East visit this Halloween

The North East has plenty of places to pick your own pumpkin to get into the spooky spirit of Halloween and get that perfect insta snap.
1. Spilmans
At Church Farm, Sessay, near Thirsk, Spilmans offers pumpkin picking from 10am til 4pm until Halloween. There's also a carving barn that can be booked in advance. Prices vary from £1 to £10 depending on pumpkin size.
2. Adventure Valley
At Adventure Valley in Durham between October 26 and November 3 you can get a free pumpkin with entry for children and they can carve a pumpkin from the patch on site. Entry costs £11.95.
3. Brocksbushes Pick Your Own Fruit Farm
Brocksbushes Farm in Northumberland have been offering their yearly Pick your Own Pumpkins event on their fields.
4. Down at the Farm
Down at the Farm in Houghton is offering pumpkin carving for £1.50 between October 26 and October 31 in the pumpkin barn.
