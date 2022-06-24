The Band and Bugles from The Rifles will be performing a short Sounding of the Retreat on Wednesday, June 29, at around 6pm, by the bandstand in South Marine Park, South Shields.

Sounding Retreat is a traditional ceremony marking the end of the day. It is performed by most infantry regiments using drums, but by The Rifles, using their bugles.

The event will be a traditional display by over 40 bandsmen and buglers of the Rifles and attended by local dignitaries as well as representatives from South Tyneside’s armed forces community.

Councillor Ed Malcolm, Chairman of South Tyneside’s Armed Forces Forum, said: “We are a huge supporter of the armed forces here in South Tyneside and are extremely proud to welcome The Rifles to the Borough for this special event.

“We’re very much looking forward to listening to the traditional sounds of the bands and the bugles of the Rifles perform against the picturesque backdrop of South Marine Park.

“It is sure to be a wonderful evening as they Sound Retreat. We hope the people of South Tyneside will come out to show their support.”