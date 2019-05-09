Roll up and enjoy the fun at Beamish Museum's Georgian Fair

The whole family can enjoy the sights and sounds of the Georgian era this weekend.

Beamish Museum is welcoming visitors to its Georgian Fair, which starts tomorrow and runs until Sunday, May 12.

The Squire of Pockerley will be in place to welcome guests to enjoy the fantastic fun, which will include a fire eater, magician, flea circus and travelling showman.

For animal lovers, there will be alpacas, falcons and ferrets to meet.

The Squire will also be looking for volunteers to hire as shepherds, bird scarers, dairy maids, gardeners or labourers. If you fancy a change ...

Take a trip back in time to the Georgian Fair.

Paul Foster, Historic Events Officer, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy our fantastic Georgian Fair at Beamish.

“Come and enjoy the hustle and bustle of this traditional country fair, there’s everything from alpacas, falcons and musicians to a fire eater, quack doctor and flea circus.

"You could even be recruited at the Squire of Pockerley’s hiring fair. We hope everyone can join us at Pockerley Waggonway to discover more about this exciting Georgian celebration.”

The 16th Light Dragoons and the Durham 68th Regiment of Foot will be setting up camp at the museum on Saturday and Sunday.

You can meet the Durham 68th Regiment at the event.

Enjoy the amazing sights and sounds of the Georgian Fair at Beamish Museum this week.

Also taking place at Beamish this weekend the Meccano Exhibition, held by the North East Meccano Society, in the Collections Study Room at the Regional Resource Centre.

It will feature models on display, made with Meccano, a toy first patented in 1901.

Magnificent music will be on offer at the fair.

You can also meet the quack doctor at Beamish.