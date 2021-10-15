Due to high demand, Sam Fender has added the extra date of April 6 at the Utilita Arena to his spring 2022 UK arena tour.

The tour, Sam and his band's biggest to date, kicks off at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on March 20, and now ends with two homecoming shows at Utilita Arena, Newcastle on April 5 and 6.

The tour from the North Tyneside born star has had to be postponed several times due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

North East musician Sam Fender

Last week, Sam released his highly anticipated and critically acclaimed second album, Seventeen Going Under.

The tour will see Sam and his band, who are also from Tyneside, perform in Nottingham, Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Brighton, London and Newcastle before finishing in Manchester.