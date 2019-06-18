TV personality Scarlett Moffatt will be sprinkling some panto magic in Sunderland this Christmas.

It’s been announced that the Gogglebox star will be appearing as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella at Sunderland Empire which runs from December 13 – January 5.

Joining Scarlett will be cabaret comedian Miss Rory (aka Dan Cunningham) as the feisty Rorina Hardup, alongside Duncan Burt as her equally ugly sister Ruby. Also starring are Nick Jnr’s Gemma Naylor (Go! Go! Go!) as Cinderella, ITV’s Superstars finalist Jon Moses as the Prince and Tom Whalley returns to the Empire as Buttons.

The fairytale classic is being brought to the stage by UK Productions, the producers behind last year’s swashbuckling pantomime, Peter Pan.

Martin Dodd, producer, UK Productions said: “I am not only absolutely delighted to be bringing such a fabulous line up of stars to this year’s pantomime, but also that many of them are home grown in the North East.

“They may work nationally and internationally, but there is only one place that they want to be for Christmas and that’s at home in the beautiful Sunderland Empire.”

County durham-born Scarlett Moffatt has become a regular on screens since making the public laugh with her quick-witted humour on Gogglebox, before appearing on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, which saw her crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2016.

Scarlett is currently the host for I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp on ITV2 and the new Team Captain on CelebAbility also on ITV2. She is currently filming a brand new show for Channel 4 which will air this Autumn.

Scarlett has also landed a number of presenting roles, including her first live role alongside Dermot O’Leary interviewing award winners backstage at the NTAs, her dream-come-true gig hosting with Ant and Dec live on Saturday Night Takeaway and as host on dating show, Streetmate.

Co-star Miss Rory (the comic creation of North East born Dan Cunningham) has appeared at Newcastle cabaret hotspot ‘Boulevard’ as host since 2010.

*Tickets for Cinderella are on sale now and available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland*