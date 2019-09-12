The Steamboat is a previous Pub of the Year winner

See all the South Tyneside pubs in CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020

The Good Beer Guide 2020, CAMRA’s premier publication featuring the very best pubs to find a great pint in the UK, is out.

By Katy Wheeler
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 16:45 pm
The guide, which reviews over 4,500 pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the very best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes and it features plenty of South Tyneside boozers. You can buy CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2020 here.

1. The Grey Horse, Front Street, East Boldon

"Up to six changing ales are available, from local and national breweries."

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

2. The Steamboat, Mill Dam

"Under the same management for around 30 years, this multi award-winning pub has one of the largest selections of cask ales in South Shields."

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Black Horse, West Boldon

"An old-fashioned pub with one small L-shaped bar and two handpulls offering Cumberland ale and a guest beer."

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

4. Gin and Ale House, Jarrow

"A well-appointed conversion of the old Crusader, with an emphasis on wooden panelling, vintage photographs of the area and pub memorabilia. "

Photo: Google Maps

