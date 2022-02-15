Shields Gazette crossword answers: Here are the solutions for our latest batch of puzzles

We will be uploading new challenges to the website every day so hopefully you will always find one to enjoy - including crosswords, cryptic crosswords, sudoku and word wheels.

You can also look through the puzzles from the previous two weeks if there is one you missed.

Our puzzles are meant to be tricky - so congratulations to anyone who managed to complete them!

ANSWERS BELOW - both crossword and cryptic crossword

14/02/22 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Pupa; 3 Smacking; 9 Liaison; 10 Sepia; 11 Cloven-hoofed; 13 Estate; 15 Corset; 17

Brother-in-law; 20 Plato; 21 Shatter; 22 Sinister; 23 News. Down: 1 Policies; 2 Piano; 4 Months; 5

Cosmopolitan; 6 Impress; 7 Gear; 8 Ostentatious; 12 Stewards; 14 Terrain; 16 Lessee; 18 Lathe; 19

Upas.

Quick: Across: 1 Full; 3 Stocking; 9 Outwear; 10 Novel; 11 Discomfiture; 13 Impose; 15 Surest; 17

Disreputable; 20 Least; 21 Odorous; 22 Wheedles; 23 Shed. Down: 1 Floodlit; 2 Lotus; 4 Thrift; 5

Construction; 6 Inverse; 7 Gull; 8 Demonstrated; 12 Stressed; 14 Private; 16 Oppose; 18 Booth; 19

Blow.

15/02/22 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Sheet anchor; 9 Log; 10 Tradition; 11 Theta; 13 Elapsed; 14 Entomb; 16 Repose; 18

Prelate; 19 Beset; 20 Guileless; 21 Won; 22 Stateliness. Down: 2 Hug; 3 Extra; 4 Abased; 5 Coinage; 6

Omissions; 7 Clothes pegs; 8 Inadvertent; 12 Extremist; 15 Meanest; 17 Reveal; 19 Basin; 21 Was.

Quick: Across: 1 Intentional; 9 Apt; 10 Directive; 11 Eider; 13 Cruiser; 14 Outset; 16 Perish; 18

Narrate; 19 Resin; 20 Energetic; 21 Foe; 22 At all events. Down: 2 Net; 3 Elder; 4 Thrice; 5 Occlude; 6

Amidships; 7 Take counsel; 8 Reprehended; 12 Detergent; 15 Evangel; 17 Nettle; 19 Ruche; 21 Fit.

16/02/22 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 4 Insight; 8 Ideals; 9 Infidel; 10 Nuance; 11 Teller; 12 Perverse; 18 Penknife; 20

Toledo; 21 Tea-set; 22 Digests; 23 Clever; 24 Censors. Down: 1 Kidnaps; 2 Repairs; 3 Cliche; 5

Nineteen; 6 Icicle; 7 Heeled; 13 Reporter; 14 Missive; 15 Welters; 16 Notice; 17 Rebels; 19 Keenly.

Quick: Across: 4 Approve; 8 Reader; 9 Console; 10 Dainty; 11 Relief; 12 Contrite; 18 Distinct; 20

Cringe; 21 Arrant; 22 Opposed; 23 Parcel; 24 Probity. Down: 1 Produce; 2 Salient; 3 Fetter; 5

Progress; 6 Result; 7 Valley; 13 Indecent; 14 Infancy; 15 Stately; 16 Proper; 17 Entomb; 19 Threat.

17/02/22 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Happy landing; 7 Reset; 8 Nurse; 9 Gig; 10 Calendars; 11 Relief; 12 Eclair; 15 Eye-

opener; 17 Ash; 18 Extra; 19 Idled; 21 Broken hearts. Down: 1 Head gardener; 2 Yes; 3 Attila; 4

Dining car; 5 Norma; 6 Leisure hours; 7 Regal; 10 Cheapjack; 13 Award; 14 Ensign; 16 Enter; 20 Lee.

Quick: Across: 1 Illumination; 7 Foyer; 8 Steer; 9 Fee; 10 Shakiness; 11 Exhume; 12 Porter; 15

Animosity; 17 Asp; 18 Lithe; 19 Level; 21 Protestation. Down: 1 Insufferable; 2 May; 3 Normal; 4

Testimony; 5 Obese; 6 Prescription; 7 Fresh; 10 Somnolent; 13 Trail; 14 Titles; 16 Inter; 20 Via.

18/02/22 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Airing; 4 Either; 9 Rousing chorus; 10 Everest; 11 Robin; 12 Steps; 14 Stair; 18

Lower; 19 Subject; 21 Steering wheel; 22 Relays; 23 Usages. Down: 1 Agreed; 2 Roulette wheel; 3

Naive; 5 Inherit; 6 Hard-boiled egg; 7 Rising; 8 Agate; 13 Portray; 15 Closer; 16 Using; 17 Stills; 20

Bowls.

Quick: Across: 1 Plight; 4 Pamper; 9 Expostulation; 10 Torment; 11 Dwell; 12 Quell; 14 Unfit; 18

Urban; 19 Recline; 21 Subject-matter; 22 Events; 23 Starry. Down: 1 Plenty; 2 Imperturbable; 3

Haste; 5 Abandon; 6 Prime Minister; 7 Rankle; 8 Rusty; 13 Lenient; 15 Pursue; 16 Trite; 17 Hearty; 20

Chart.

19/02/22 DOUBLE CROSSWORD:

Cryptic: Across: 1 Hopeless; 5 Uses; 9 Idea; 10 Mahogany; 11 Snips; 12 Eclipse; 13 Sleeping pills; 18

Astonish; 19 Guys; 20 Siamese; 21 Laity; 22 Ring; 23 Advances. Down: 2 Ordinal; 3 Example; 4 Shake

one’s head; 6 Scalpel; 7 Shyness; 8 Roll up; 13 Sparser; 14 Entrain; 15 Penned; 16 Ingrain; 17 Layette.

Quick: Across: 1 Complete; 5 Acts; 9 Maze; 10 Alienate; 11 Civil; 12 Abusive; 13 Intentionally; 18

Together; 19 Jowl; 20 Outcome; 21 Queer; 22 Tune; 23 Astonish. Down: 2 Oration; 3 Precise; 4

Talkativeness; 6 Cranial; 7 Scenery; 8 Return; 13 Introit; 14 Tighten; 15 Notion; 16 Adjourn; 17