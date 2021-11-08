South Tyneside's festive programme announced with dates for Christmas light switch on and Christmas Wonderland Parade

The Christmas Wonderland Parade will return to Ocean Road on Friday, December 10.

As Christmas draws closer, South Tyneside Council has announced the Borough’s traditional Christmas Wonderland programme of events for 2021.

The Council say they are “pulling out all the stops” to make the 2021 Christmas period a ‘good one’ to help raise spirits and bring joy to families after a difficult and challenging period which saw last year’s festivities move online.

The official countdown to Christmas begins with the Borough’s light switch on events, which will take place in South Shields on Wednesday, November 24, Jarrow on Friday, November 26 and Hebburn on Monday November, 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Camel Parade, featuring Creative Seed and Spark! drummers.

This year, Jarrow Hall will host the Christmas Wonderland Fair for the first time thanks to support from Groundwork South and North Tyneside on Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28 from 10am to 4pm.

While the Christmas Wonderland Parade will also return to Ocean Road, South Shields, with a ‘new look’ reflecting optimism and happiness in a post-covid world on Friday, December 10, and will include an assortment of family-friendly entertainment and a firework display.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: “Christmas is a magical time of year when families and friends celebrate and have fun. We’re delighted to bring back events in their traditional format for people to enjoy once again this year.

This year will see the return of the Borough’s traditional Christmas events.

“It will be a real celebration of optimism and hope. We would urge people to join us for the festivities and get those dates saved in their diaries.”

An online Christmas Carol Concert will be available to be viewed on the Council’s YouTube channel from December 10 and the Market Square will host special Christmas Markets on Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18, which will include market stalls, street food, live music and entertainment.

Santa will be taking special visits from children at his Grotto in Haven Point throughout December and libraries, including Hebburn Central and Jarrow Focus, will also stage a series of festive activities and entertainment, from crafts and face painting to children’s performer and local choirs.

This year, Christmas street lighting around the Borough will feature new multi-coloured motifs along Fowler Street, leading along Keppel Street and up to Market Square.

New displays will also installed in Hebburn at the Victoria Road East/Campbell Park Road roundabout and in Jarrow on the A185 roundabout, along Church Bank and on trees in Linear Park.

And additional lighting will be placed along King Street with an overhead canopy as well as lit trees at the northern end of the high street.

Councillor Atkinson added: “There is so much happening across South Tyneside, not just council events, but with our partners at The Customs House, Ocean Beach Pleasure Park and many more.

“Our local businesses and organisations need our help more than ever. We hope that people will continue to show their support this Christmas by enjoying the range of activities on offer and eating and shopping local as much as they can.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.