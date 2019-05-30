Spice Girls in Sunderland: Key stage times announced for Stadium of Light gig

Thousands of pop fans are gearing up for a night with the Spice Girls, who are coming to Sunderland next week as part of their mammoth UK tour.

The Spice World 2019 Tour launched on May 24 in Dublin and will arrive at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on June 6.



Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner. Picture: PA.

With just a week left to go until the big night, we have taken a look at key stage times for the main event to help you plan your evening.

Read more: Extra Metro trains announced for Spice Girls at the Stadium of Light



Fifty thousand fans are expected to pack the stadium for the venue's first concert since 2016's visit from Beyoncé.

Here's what you need to know to make sure you Spice Up Your Life to the maximum on the day.

Fans heading to a gig at the Stadium of Light. Will you be going to see Spice Girls next week?

Key event timings - these are approximate and may be subject to change on the day

7am: Road closures around stadium site in place

2pm: External courtyards open

5pm: Main stadium doors open

Related content: What to expect when the Spice Girls come to Sunderland



7.15pm: Support act - Jess Glynne - on stage

8.30pm: Spice Girls on stage

10.30pm: Show closes