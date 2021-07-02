Events will take place across South Tyneside in August

Families are set to enjoy a month-long programme of live music and children’s entertainment with a series of free community-based events taking place across the borough this summer.

But council chiefs did say they would look at alternatives, and have now confirmed South Tyneside parks and green spaces will provide the backdrop to an events programme throughout August.

Children's entertainer Tony Junior is on the bill

It will include a mix of performances from some of the region’s finest brass and jazz musicians, local artists and a selection of children’s entertainers helping youngsters to beat the boredom of the summer holidays with a whole host of fun games and activities.

Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay, said the afternoon events have been organised to support communities during the holiday season and come after the annual summer festival was deferred to 2022.

“Live music and family fun are just some of the highlights of a typical summer in South Tyneside. Despite our large scale events being postponed this year, we were determined to ensure local people had something to look forward to over the holiday,” she said.

“The council’s events team has been working incredibly hard to develop a wonderful alternative programme of activities that supports and brings entertainment into the heart of our local communities, with our towns and villages taking centre stage this year.

Singer Jen Stevens is on the bill

“We look forward to seeing our residents of all ages enjoying the free acts and activities on offer in their local area. They are sure to help lift spirits among local people, bring smiles to the faces of our little ones and see the return of some form of normality with the open-air entertainment reminiscent of summers gone by.”

The free family-friendly entertainment programme includes around 35 events taking place from Monday 2 August through to the bank holiday weekend – Sunday 29 August.

Events will be staged in South Tyneside parks as well as the Harton Quays Park amphitheatre in Mill Dam, with support from local ‘Friends Of’ groups and Council partners, including The Customs House.

They will be subject to the Government guidelines in place at the time.

South Tyneside Council said the alternative events programme aligns with its core priorities, as set out earlier this year, to support town centres, high streets, villages and hospitality as well as families and the borough’s older, more vulnerable communities.

The postponed Bents Park Sunday Concerts, which attract crowds of up 20,000 spectators in Bents Park each week, had been due to feature Ella Henderson, Will Young, The South, Shalamar and The Fizz on the bill.

David Brooks, the council’s corporate lead for culture and leisure, said in April the authority is working ‘tirelessly’ with agents, artists and ticket agencies behind the scenes to reschedule as much as possible for 2022.

:: For full details of the August programme of events visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/parkevents or follow on social media: Facebook (South Tyneside Events) or Twitter @stynesideevents