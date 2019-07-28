Sunderland Airshow 2019: Battle of Britain Memorial Flight cancelled again due to weather conditions
One of the highlights of the Sunderland Airshow has been cancelled again due to poor weather conditions.
By Ross Robertson
Sunday, 28 July, 2019, 13:50
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was due to take place this afternoon but has been “unable to display” due to poor visibility.
Other flights have been going ahead, however, with the next displays taking place between 3.10pm and 5pm.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The historic Battle of Britain aircraft – comprised of a Lancaster bomber and Spitfire and Hurricane fighters – were also cancelled yesterday along with a number of other displays. They did, however, take to the skies on Friday.
You can see a full list of what is during the next flying display times here and get updates here on our live blog