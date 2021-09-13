The popular Sunderland Illuminations and Festival of Light are returning for 2021

During half term there will also be a quiet hour between 4pm-5pm for customers wanting a quieter and more relaxed experience.

Organisers from Sunderland City Council are advising anyone wishing to visit that all tickets must be pre-booked online in advance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular Sunderland Illuminations and Festival of Light are returning for 2021

There will be no tickets for sale at the event site, and chiefs said visitors should not travel to the event without a ticket.

A small number of tickets will be on sale soon from Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, Houghton Library and Washington Library.

Organisers said to ensure everyone attending can remain safe throughout their visit, there will be a reduced capacity, and visitors will need to select an entry timeslot to assist in managing the numbers on site at any one time.

Tickets are £3 per person and discounts are available for groups of three or more, with free entry for children aged under two.

Alongside the Festival of Light, the much-loved Sunderland Illuminations are set to light up the night sky along the Roker and Seaburn seafront every night from 14 October with some activities on Cliffe Park including the Observation Wheel and children’s rides.

Councillor Linda Williams, portfolio holder for Vibrant City at the council, said “I am delighted for the Festival of Light to be returning to Roker Park.

"Every year it is a firm family favourite, and after a year away I know many people will be excited to attend.

“It is very important for us to continue to do what we can to keep everyone safe from Covid-19. Although we may have reduced the capacity, I can guarantee that the displays will be just as exciting and enjoyable as previous years. I encourage everyone who is interested to get their tickets straight away to avoid missing out.”

Purchase tickets for the Festival of Light by visiting: https://www.mysunderland.co.uk/fol