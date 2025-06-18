The 15 most popular free North East attractions according to Visit Britain admission data

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:53 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 13:03 BST

A recent survey has shown the most popular attractions and things to do across the North East.

The data was compiled by VisitBritain and shows where both North East residents and tourists spend their time.

Attractions in England reported a 1.4% increase in the volume of total visits from 2023 to 2024, however this is still 27% below 2019 levels before the Coronavirus pandemic.

On the national level, The British Museum was the most visited free attraction in 2024, attracting 6.5m visitors, up 11% on 2023.

The Tower of London was the most visited paid for attraction in 2024, attracting 2.9m visitors, up 4% on 2023.

Take a look at the North East’s most popular free attractions below.

Durham Cathedral welcomed 393,090 visitors in 2024.

1. Durham Cathedral

Durham Cathedral welcomed 393,090 visitors in 2024. | se

Gateshead's Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art welcomed 372,316 visitors in 2024.

2. Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art

Gateshead's Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art welcomed 372,316 visitors in 2024. | Baltic Photo: Baltic

The Hancock Museum welcomed 234,447 visitors in 2024.

3. Great North Museum: Hancock

The Hancock Museum welcomed 234,447 visitors in 2024. Photo: Google

Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens welcomed 233,511 visitors in 2024.

4. Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens

Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens welcomed 233,511 visitors in 2024. | se

