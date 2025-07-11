The 17 best North East beaches for the weekend as the heatwave continues

Temperatures are on the up again and there’s plenty of open space to enjoy along our coastlines.

The North East is well known for its incredible coastal regions and the warmer weather and longer days of summer are a perfect time to explore.

This weekend forecasts are predicting the ongoing heatwave to continue so we’ve taken a look at the best rated beaches across the North East according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Tripadvisor rankings are based on user reviews , weighted on a series of factors including the frequency, quality and quantity of the public round ups. This is why some attractions may be lower ranked than others, despite a higher overall average rating or having more reviews.

