These are the top attractions in and around South Shields according to Tripadvisor.

The eight top rated attractions in South Shields according to Tripadvisor reviews for English Tourism Week

Do you agree with these rankings?

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 18th Mar 2023, 16:54 GMT

Organised by VisitBritain, English Tourism Week looks to celebrate the top aspects of visiting England and the attractions which make travelling worth the trip.

This year’s English Tourism Week runs from Friday, March 17 until Sunday, March 26 and to celebrate we’ve put together the top attractions in South Shields according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Tripadvisor rankings are based on user reviews, weighted on a series of factors including the frequency, quality and quantity of the public round ups. This is why some attractions may be lower ranked than others, despite a higher overall average rating or having more reviews.

Arbeia Roman Fort has a 4.5 star rating from 405 reviews.

1. Arbeia Roman Fort

Arbeia Roman Fort has a 4.5 star rating from 405 reviews. Photo: Google

North and South Marine Park have a 4.5 star rating from 526 reviews.

2. North and South Marine Park

North and South Marine Park have a 4.5 star rating from 526 reviews. Photo: Stu Norton

Marsden Beach has a 4.5 star rating from 215 reviews.

3. Marsden Beach

Marsden Beach has a 4.5 star rating from 215 reviews. Photo: Google

The Customs House has a 4.5 rating from 286 reviews.

4. The Customs House

The Customs House has a 4.5 rating from 286 reviews. Photo: Stu Norton

