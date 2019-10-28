Things to do in October half term: 13 ideas to keep the children occupied in the North East this week

You have a full week to find fun things to do and here is our list of what you could get up to across the North East.
1. Last chance to see Elmer sculptures
It's your last chance to hunt for the sculptures in Elmer's Great North Parade. Find the 50 large sculptures and 114 smaller ones across Gateshead, Sunderland, Newcastle and North Tyneside until November 1.
Photo: Tim Richardson
2. Lights out in Sunderland
Head to Mackies Corner to see the giant inflated tentacles and then enjoy the Sunderland Lights Out event from Friday, October 25 until Sunday, November 3 with a Halloween parade, a creatures trail and a trick-or-treat trail.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Dragon Day
Jarrow ‘s Viking Centre will be hosting a ‘dragons day’ on October 31 featuring knights, maidens and a robotic dragon which is 7ft tall and 16ins long.
Photo: Jarrow's Viking Centre
4. Glass art
From Monday, October 28 to Thursday, October 31 watch the glass blowing demonstrations at Sunderland's National Glass Centre as glass blowers create a glass pumpkin for Halloween.
Photo: Stu Norton
