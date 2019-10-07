Stock picture from Pixabay

West Hall Scout Campside in Moor Lane, Whitburn, is holding its annual fireworks display featuring a bonfire built by the experts on Friday November 1.

Gates open at 6pm and fireworks start at 7pm with the bonfire straight after the display. Burgers, sausages, tea, coffee and cold drinks will be on sale on site, along with some fundraising stalls.

Entry is £2.50 per adult and £1.50 per child, which will go into scout funds.

Visitors can park for free at the Sunderland AFC car park at the Cleadon end of Moor Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...