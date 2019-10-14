Two restaurants in Sunderland and South Tyneside named among best in the country at Italian Awards 2019
Two restaurants in Sunderland and South Tyneside have been named among the best in the country at this year’s Italian Awards.
Out of all the tens of thousands of Italian restaurants in England, only a few make it through to the finals of the annual Italian Awards.
At this year’s ceremony, held in Manchester, Bellini in Seaburn Dene and Mamma Mia in Whitburn walked away with runner up awards.
Bellini came runner up in the Best Pasta category, while Mamma Mia was Highly Commended in The Best Italian Restaurant Under 50 Seats award.
Aban Tahmassebi from Bellini said: “Myself and all of the staff at Bellini are delighted to win the national runner up award for best pasta. This award would not have been possible without the fantastic support of all of the customers that voted for us , thank you so much.
“Special thanks to head chef Oliviero, who produced a beautiful pasta for the judges and we will be back next year to try and go one better.”
Other restaurants from the area to have made it through to the gala ceremony, held this month, include Angelo’s in Sunniside, Rustica opposite Nissan and Azzurri in Washington.