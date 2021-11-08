The band resumed performances in parks throughout South Tyneside in August and are now gearing up for the festive season.

The last 20 months have been difficult for the band, who are entirely self funded, as coronavirus restrictions have meant they have been unable to perform, missing out revenue from engagements.

Throughout this time, the band have been supported by the South Tyneside community, and set up a Just Giving page where they were flooded with kind donations.

Members of Westoe Brass Band

One supporter, Rebecca Elsy MBE, has offered encouragement throughout the pandemic and has now been made a patron of the band.

Band manager, Jo Wright, said: “The band resumed performances in parks throughout South Tyneside in August and Rebecca has attended every one. It was whilst performing at the West Park in South Shields that the band approached Rebecca about becoming our next patron, the last one being Dame Catherine Cookson. Rebecca agreed immediately and we are delighted to confirm the appointment.”

Rebecca Desereee Elsy moved to South Shields from Sheffield when she married her husband Raymond in 1947, who headed up the family firm Elsy and Gibbons, manufacturers of hot water tanks.

Rebecca has volunteered for the RVS, (formerly WRVS) Meals on Wheels, Housebound Library, as well as serving as a magistrate for 23 years, but it was for her work from the outset of the Citizens Advice Bureau that she was awarded an MBE for serving more than 40 years as a volunteer, going on to complete 52 years for the service until her retirement.

Rebecca Desereee Elsy MBE

On Friday 17th December, Rebecca is hoping to attend the Westoe Brass Band Christmas Concert which is taking place at St Michael and All Angels Church on Westoe Road.

This is one of three major engagements that the band is undertaking this festive period - on Friday December 3 they will be playing at St Bede's Church in Jarrow and the following weekend they join forces with the Killingworth Community Choir at Dame Allan's School in Newcastle on Sunday 12th December.

To find out more details about the band and upcoming engagements, contact [email protected]

