Westoe Village Fete returns to South Shields after covid halted 2020 event - this is what to expect

Living Waters Band entertaining the crowds at Westoe Village Fair in 2018

The Westoe Village Fete returns on Saturday, September 11, for the first time since 2019, after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event has been a key part of the area’s calendar for almost 100 years, only ever stopping during war time and the pandemic.

The fair will feature stalls from a number of local businesses and charities with funds raised by residents being collected and used to support local causes.

Stall holders will raise funds for a host of good causes through Westoe Village Fair.

Michelle Cowan, secretary of the Westoe Village Residents Association, said organisers looking forward to welcoming everyone back.

“We’re really excited to get back up and running. Everyone had a really strong desire to make sure we could do something this year after having to cancel in 2020,” she said.

“People have been isolated over the last 18 months and lockdown and loss has taken a big toll, so it feels like we’ve missed out on having that sense of community and it’s super important to get that back and keep it going.”

Since 2009, the event has raised more than £35,000, which has then been pledged back into community organisations by the residents’ group.

Westoe Village Fair will be held on Saturday, September 11.

As well as community stalls, the fair will also feature live music from South Tyneside Hospital Community Radio, Colours Steel Band, Living Waters Marching Band and some local artists.

Stalls set to feature in the fair include crafts, jewellery and a photo studio as well as food stalls where you’ll be able to grab a hot dog, burger and cake.

The event would normally take place earlier in the summer during June or July but organisers pushed this year’s fair back to September to ensure it could go ahead and not face restrictions.

Michelle added: “We really hope everyone enjoys this year’s fair and that it brings everyone together and raises money for some great causes.”

The fair will take place in Westoe Village on Saturday September 11 with stalls opening around 11.30am until 4pm.