Where is the best place to watch the 2022 Great North Run? Some of the top spots across the route to cheer on runners this year

This year one of the region’s most famous events returns to its usual route from Newcastle to the seafront at South Shields.
With the old route back in place, the amount of options of where to watch the race in person has increased and there are plenty of options across Newcastle, Gateshead and South Tyneside to take a spot for the day to cheer on family and friends as well as the world’s best athletes.
These are some of the top places to watch the 2022 Great North Run along its famous route.
Where is the best place to watch the Great North Run? Some of the top spots throughout the route to cheer on runners this year (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Photo: Ian Forsyth
2. Claremont Road bridge
For 364 days of the year this bridge is an unassuming route over the A167, but on Great North Run day it is the best spot for those wanting to see the start of the race. Head up here early in the morning to watch the crowds build and get their race underway.
Photo: Google
3. Camden Street bridge
Not too much further along the route is this bridge near Northumbria University. This spot has more car parking options than its predecessor on this list and is closer to Newcastle city centre.
Photo: Google
4. The Tyne Bridge
As one of the most iconic Great North Run views, the stretch of the race over the Tyne Bridge can get very busy but it is worth it for families to see their loved ones early in the race and for the chance to see the iconic Red Arrows flypast. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Photo: Ian Forsyth