Win one of three pairs of tickets to see Joe McElderry in Club Tropicana at Sunderland Empire

Local favourite Joe McElderry is bringing sunshine and Sangria to his home region in Club Tropicana next week – and you could be there for free.

We’ve teamed up with Sunderland Empire to give away three pairs of tickets for opening night of the musical, which runs from May 20 to 25.

The musical is at Sunderland Empire later this month

As well as Joe from South Shields, the musical stars Neil McDermott, Kate Robbins, Emily Tierney and Amelle Berrabah.

Set in the ’80s, the new musical by Michael Gyngell is set in the Club Tropicana Hotel and tells the story of a budding bride and groom.

When they get cold feet, they each decide to jet off to sunnier climes and feel the heat – but little do they know they’ve checked into the same hotel.

Will the young lovers decide to go through with the wedding? Will the hotel inspectors (finally) get their way and close the resort, or will the staff save the day?

All will be revealed to a soundtrack of some of the most iconic acts from the ’80s, including ABC, Cyndi Lauper, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, a-ha, Culture Club, Bucks Fizz and Depeche Mode, with hits such as Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Take On Me, Oops Upside Your Head, Making Your Mind Up, Relax and more.

