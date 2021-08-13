Even bad weather couldn’t stop the fun, with activities for youngsters held indoors.

Pat Hay, Mayor of South Tyneside, opened the event which is part of Jarrow festival and a summer programme of activities planned at the Cornhill community centre.

A hundred children and adults attended the picnic. Music came from John Doonan who had the children up on their feet. Play Your Cards Right was performed by trustee Peter Hamilton and his wife Joan, amid some suspicions about the result.

Children's favourites LOL Doll and Ryan were at Hedworthfield's picnic.

The McKenzie school of Dance also provided entertainment, while there was face painting and glitter tattoos by the Face Paint Saint and a surprise visit by children’s favourites Ryan and LOL Doll.

There were arts and crafts and everyone a picnic lunch, with great feedback from all who attended.

Children attending Hedworthfield’s events are provided with a healthy packed lunch and an afternoon snack, free of charge.

Christine Green, manager at Hedworthfield CA, said: “It was amazing. I thought no one would come because of the weather and we’d have to cancel.

The picnic was opened by Mayor of South Tyneside Pat Hay with Cllt Geraldine Kilgour and Peter Hamilton of Hedworthfields CA.

“But we just went upstairs to the function room and it went down brilliantly. We couldn’t have asked for a better day. It was great from start to finish and great to see the community back together again.”

Bookings for the free events are made through South Tyneside Council at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/holidayclub.

Alternatively parents can ring Hedworthfield on 0191 519 6700. Bookings must be made in advance. Parents and children are asked not to turn up without booking.

To be eligible to attend the Summer Holiday Club activities at Hedworthfield Community Association, which are free to join, children and young people must live in South Tyneside and be between five and 16 years of age, and be eligible for benefit-related free school meals, or be part of a family currently experiencing hardship

The indoor picnic went down a treat.

Each daily session lasts from 11am to 3pm.

Children who aren't eligible can still attend some of the same activities, as well as other free and paid-for activities

