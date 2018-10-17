Tickets go on sale for first major UK theatre tour of In the Night Garden Live - and it's coming to the North East

A BAFTA-winning children's TV show is set for its first theatre tour and families have a chance to join in the fun.

The CBeebies children’s show In the Night Garden Live returns to the stage with its first major UK theatre tour.

Would your children like to go?

In the Night Garden Live features children’s favourite CBeebies characters - Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends - and are all brought beautifully to life in a specially-written new story using full-size costumes and magical puppets with enchanting music and dancing.

During the national tour it will be coming to the North East at the following venues:

At Newcastle Tyne Theatre on July 17-18, 2019.

At Billingham Forum on September 4-5, 2019.

.

Darlington Hippodrome on September 28-29, 2019.

Oliver Seadon, Executive Producer said “When we made In the Night Garden Live we never imagined it would run for 10 years and that over a million visitors would come to see it.

"It's incredibly exciting now to be making a brand-new show and taking it into theatres all over the country.

"This will be the first time that audiences get to see In the Night Garden Live in their local theatre.”

In the Night Garden Live is written by Helen Eastman (writer of Bing Live) and based on the Ragdoll television series created by Andrew Davenport. Directed by acclaimed Royal Ballet choreographer and director Will Tuckett, the show is produced by Minor Entertainment under licence from DHX Media.

Director Will Tuckett said, “Children know these characters so well, much better than we ever might think.

"They see them as proper friends - when they appear on stage live they are seeing friends liberated from the television or tablet. They are there, waving at THEM.

"Taking your child to see them live on stage is an extraordinary experience - it’s a genuinely heartwarming and truly magical thing and makes me love my job as much as I do."

Tickets go on sale today and are available at www.NightGardenLive.com