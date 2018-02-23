Channel 4's Hunted is looking for contestants - have you got what it takes?

Do you think you could go off the grid and evade capture?

If so, you could be in line to take home thousands of pounds as part of a television show.

Do you have what it takes to be on Hunted?

Channel 4's Hunted is back and is searching for a number of "fugitives" to try and evade capture from a team of expert trackers.

Men and women of all ages are welcome to apply if they think they have what it takes to disappear completely in 21st century Britain.

A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture. Would you go it alone, or call on your family and friends for help?

Applications are open until March 12. You can apply online at: www.huntedapplications.com