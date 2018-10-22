'Fantastic national display for the city' - 13 things you said about Sunderland's Northern Spire bridge on Strictly Come Dancing

A Sunderland landmark took centre stage on Saturday with a cameo appearance on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

And viewers from across the region have praised the show for highlighting the bridge in a prime-time slot, hailing it as a great advertisement for Sunderland.

Northern Spire formed part of the pre-dance rehearsal footage for adopted Mackem Faye Tozer, of Steps, and professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The couple danced a Foxtrot on Saturday night's show, scoring a 33 from the judges.

Faye and Giovanni have been carrying out their training in the region, and last week took a trip to the landmark, which opened in August, to practice their steps across it.

Some criticised the stunt as it meant the bridge had to be closed for filming, but many praised the star for promoting the region she now calls home.

Faye lives in West Boldon with husband Michael, and son Benjamin. She has previously appeared in pantomime at Sunderland Empire.

The first people to officially dance across the bridge. Picture: Sunderland City Council.

Here's how you reacted to the story on social media:

Kath Thompson: "What a fantastic ambassador for the North East Faye is. For those who don’t know she doesn’t originate for here however she chooses to promote Sunderland as she lives in the North East, well done Faye and Giovanni and Sunderland City Council."

Louise Dodds: "Was good to see Northern Spire on prime-time TV last night. It looked great."

Jacky Bewick Copeland: "I would of liked it if she'd added 'in Sunderland' to the Northern Spire Bridge, but good publicity anyway and I'm sure people who are interested will Google it and find out where it is."

Northern Spire opened to the public in August.

Graeme Harle: "Should have taken her partner to see Blandford St, Holmside etc and allowed the viewers to see the city of Sunderland."

Read more: Sunderland's Northern Spire bridge takes centre stage on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing



Anth Wigham: "I don’t follow Strictly but this is brilliant advertisement for the city. Well done all involved."

Linda Walton: "Brilliant! Now to all the moaners it was closed for something magical."

Deborah Atkinson: "Look at all the attention FB members are giving Sunderland and the new bridge. Positive or negative it's all publicity."

Phil Davis: "Puts Sunderland on the map, can only be good for business."

Marshall Normington: "Fantastic national display for the city."

Related content: Faye Tozer brings 'a little more fun' to the foxtrot



Julie Price: "I hope she wins she's fab."

Joan Mordey: "Loved seeing the bridge."

June Wintrip: "They are great."

Gillian Geddis: "Hope she wins."

Strictly Come Dancing's Halloween Special will take place on Saturday, October 27. Good luck Faye and Giovanni!