Faye Tozer has Strictly Come Dancing judges in a fever as Seann Walsh and Katya Jones are axed

Faye Tozer proved a spook-tacular success as she sailed through another round of hit BBC1 show, Strictly Come Dancing.

Faye, from East Boldon, and partner Giovanni Pernice wowed the judges in Saturday night’s Halloween-themed show as they took on the newly-introduced Couple’s Choice category, where they got to choose between contemporary, street/commercial and theatre/jazz.

The pair impressed audience members with their theatre and jazz routine to Fever, by Peggy Lee, while dressed as skeletons wearing tuxedos. The duo scored 39, out of a possible 40, points - with all judges - bar Craig Revel Horwood - awarding them top marks of 10.

Darcey Bussell said: "There was so much I loved, the mirrored moves, the bit where she was elevrated, it was a stunning performance."

Shirley Ballas said: "Outstanding, this is a bit of a new style for me, but your performance is not in your face, the small details are superb."

Bruno Toniolo added: "Fabulous, it was all that jazz!"

Craig Revel Horwood simply stated: "Amazing!"

Tonight saw controversial contestant Seann Walsh and partner Katya Jones exit after a run on the show which saw them make headlines for an off-screen kiss.

Despite the divisive indiscretion and media spotlight, Walsh has said being on the show was "the best experience of my life."

The pair became embroiled in a highly publicised 'Strictly curse' controversy over the kiss, which was captured on camera following a night out.

It cost Walsh his relationship with girlfriend Rebecca Humphries, and the dance partners made a public apology before performing a "dance of shame" following the revelations.

After a low-scoring Viennese waltz - a return to a more tender dance - the pair faced a dance-off with Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse.

They are the fifth couple to depart.