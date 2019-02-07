Flack: What channel is it on, when does it start and what's the story?

The new UKTV drama starring Anna Paquin as a morally compromised PR executive launches this week on the W channel.

When is it on? Thursday, W, 10pm

What is It? Flack centres on an American PR executive living in London, who must figure out how to make the best of bad situations and somehow manage to get out unscathed.

What’s the story? Oliver Lansley’s (Whites) series introduces Robyn (Anna Paquin, True Blood), a hugely capable American PR executive working in London who specialises in clearing up the monumental messes caused by her hapless and selfish clients. Although utterly in command of her job, her personal life is spinning out of control.

Sounds intriguing Robyn thrives in the work environment. There, she enjoys close relationships with her office “family” – her tyrannical, yet impressive boss Caroline (Sophie Okonedo), her tirelessly hedonistic yet brilliant colleague, Eve (Lydia Wilson), and her endlessly willing intern, Melody (Rebecca Benson). If there is a media fire that needs putting out, who you gonna call? Robyn.

Back story She is also dealing with a very tangled private life. Despite the fact that she occasionally slips and sleeps with her clients, she is devoted to her loving boyfriend, a nurse called Sam (Arinze Kene).

What’s she hiding? At the same time, Robyn is coping with her own grief. Her mother committed suicide by jumping off Brooklyn Bridge a year ago, and Robyn and her younger sister Ruth (Geneveive Angleson) are still trying to process it. In addition, Robyn tries to kick her myriad of addictions. However, her life only becomes more complicated when, at an NA meeting, she finds herself undeniably drawn to the very charismatic and damaged fellow addict Tom (Marc Warren).

Guest stars include Alan Davies, Max Beesley, Katherine Kelly, Rebecca Root, Rebecca Scroggs, Amanda Abingdon and Bradley Whitford (The West Wing, Get Out, Handmaid’s Tale).

Anna Paquin says: “There are moments where you think, ‘I can’t believe she said that or got out of that situation’. But at the same time, you’re also thinking, ‘Damn, that’s impressive!’ The seamlessness with which Robyn is able to pull people out of unfortunate situations hooks you in.”

