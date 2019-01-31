Les Misérables, Das Boot and Vera in our pick of the five best TV shows this week

Here's five of the most essential shows to watch from Saturday February 2.

Les Misérables, Sunday, BBC One, 9pm

The army prepares for the next assault on the barricades and the fighting becomes more bloody and desperate.

When Jean Valjean (Dominic West) finds Marius (Josh O’Connor) he feels conflicted about the young man who wants to take Cosette (Ellie Bamber) from him. Last in series.

Das Boot, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Wednesday, 9pm

Sky Germany presents the serialised sequel to one of the most acclaimed war films of all time. Set in the autumn of 1942, the Allies have cracked the Enigma code, signalling the end of the U-boats’ dominance at sea. All episodes available on demand from Wednesday.

Vera, Sunday, ITV, 8pm

Based on the eighth novel in Ann Cleeves’ DCI Stanhope series, The Seagull sees Vera (Brenda Blethyn) opening up a cold case when a skeleton is discovered buried in Whitley Bay. Robbie Marshburn was a notorious criminal who went missing over 20 years ago, never to be seen again.

Africa with Ade Adepitan, Sunday, BBC One, 9pm

Journalist and athlete Ade Adepitan travels across Africa, from West Africa and city of his birth - Lagos in Nigeria - through Central and Eastern Africa and on to the deep south of the continent. Ade is on a journey to uncover how modern Africa is changing.

Grantchester, Friday, ITV, 9pm

Will is settling into the new routines of his life in Grantchester. But then an unexpected phone call summons Will back home, and he asks Geordie for his help: Will’s father has got himself into some trouble. It’s a chance for Geordie to discover where Will really comes from...

