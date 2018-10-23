Mrs Brown's Boys returns with new arena tour, including North East dates

Award-winning comedy Mrs Brown's Boys has announced a new arena tour for 2019, including FOUR North East shows.

Mrs Brown's Boys D'Musical? is coming to venues across the UK and Ireland, including the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle.

It will host four performances of the new stage show of the smash hit comedy from April 5 to 7, including a Saturday matinee.

Mrs. Brown’s Boys' success has been nothing short of incredible.

Voted the No. 1 Sitcom of the 21st century, its awards include five Baftas, four National Television Awards, three TV Choice Awards, four IFTA awards, three TV Times Awards, as well as RTS, TRIC and National Comedy Awards.

It is a ratings smash across the globe, and the live show has broken box office records across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Creator Brendan O’Carroll said: “Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical? will have you crying with laughter, tapping your toes and you will leave the show singing and smiling to yourself.

"We are having such fun doing this and can’t wait to share it not just with fans of Mrs. Brown’s Boys, but to anyone who needs a good night out.”

This tour is set to be one of the hottest tickets for 2019, and they go on sale at 10am on Friday HERE.