Faye Tozer and Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice have made it to the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2018. Picture: PA/BBC.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final: The 13 dances that got Faye Tozer through the competition

Steps singer Faye Tozer has had quite the journey on Strictly Come Dancing.

And this weekend she will take to the floor for the final time in a bid to take home the coveted glitterball trophy. Adopted Mackem Faye, who lives in West Boldon, joins former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, YouTuber Joe Sugg and journalist Stacey Dooley in the final four. Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice has been in the show's final twice, with actress Georgia May Foote and entertainer Debbie McGee. Could this be his year? Good luck Faye, we'll be rooting for you!

The Steps singer topped the leaderboard in competition's first week taking home 29 points. Their Cha Cha Cha was performed to Lullaby by Sigala and Paloma Faith.

1. Week 1\: Cha Cha Cha

Their routine to It's A Man's World by Seal scored 31/40.

2. Week 2\: Viennese Waltz

It's Movie Week! Their Grease-themed dance scored 36/40.

3. Week 3\: Quickstep

The couple tried their hardest with this sensual routine, to Chandelier by Sia, and scored 29/40 with the judges.

4. Week 4\: Rumba

