Strictly Come Dancing: Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice reach final of BBC One show as Little Mix perform new single Woman Like Me

Faye Tozer has danced her way into the final of Strictly Come Dancing after she blew away judges once again with her semi-final routines.

The former Steps singer made her mark along with dancing partner Giovanni Pernice when they performed the samba and the Argentine Tango on the hit BBC One show.

Faye - who lives in West Boldon - was impressed judges for her first dance, the samba, with the pair scoring 37.

The high score follows her success last week on the show, when she achieved the perfect score of 40.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli praised their performance.

Bruno said: "You gave us a lot of content of great quality, it was excellent."

While fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood added: "I thought the routine was absolutely incredible."

Tonight, Lauren Steadman became the latest celebrity to leave the show - after losing a dance-off to Ashley Roberts.

The results show also featured a performance by Little Mix singing Woman Like Me.

The remaining four couples - which also includes Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton and Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev - will return for the last time next weekend for Strictly Come Dancing: The Final, where it will be down to the viewers alone to decide who wins.

On Saturday, Faye and Giovanni’s second dance, the Argentine Tango was well-received with the pair scoring a near-perfect score of 39.

Their overall score saw them reach joint top of the leader board.

Judge Bruno said: "Your foot and leg action looked like you were conducting the orchestra, it was amazing."

Darcey said: "Keeping it powerful but feminine. Superb."

Shirley said: "I am totally in love with her feet.

"You have really worked on those tiny details. The passion between you was magical."