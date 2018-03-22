TV Choice AND TRAILER: Five of the best shows this week

I've used the highlighter pen so you don't have to.. here's some of the best of the listings from Saturday March 24.

RAF AT 100 With Ewan And Colin McGregor, BBC One, 8.30pm

To celebrate the centenary of the Royal Air Force, actor Ewan McGregor and former RAF pilot Colin, his brother, take to the skies in some of the world’s most iconic planes. The brothers experience aerial combat at every stage of the RAF’s story.

The Good Karma Hospital, ITV, Sunday, 9pm

The Good Karma Hospital series two continues. Lydia discovers a former patient is in the care of a herbal doctor and she’s determined to win back her patient’s trust. Ruby and Gabriel treat a patient with a mystery condition and Gabriel reveals something of his past.

Indian Summer School, Channel 4, Thursday, 9pm

Five British boys who have failed their core GCSEs are given a second chance. Inspired by studies which suggest white working class boys do better academically in ethnically mixed classrooms, the boys take part in a study programme at the world famous Doon School in India.

Billions,Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Thursday, 9pm

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis renew the rivalry to end them all as the captivating Billions returns for a third season.

The War between Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades has gone nuclear and the fallout could be devastating.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire, ITVBe, Thursday, 10pm

A surprise birthday party brings all the girls together again. Will Stacey and Tanya resolve their differences elegantly? Have Ester and Nermina truly moved on after their moment of madness? Meanwhile Tanya considers the implications of having another baby.

