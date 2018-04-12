TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

Bored? Well you shouldn't be with this line-up on the schedules from Saturday April 14...

Britain’s Biggest Warship, BBC Two, Sunday, 8pm

The Crystal Maze

HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest and most advanced warship ever constructed in Britain. This three-part series for BBC Two follows the ultra-modern super aircraft carrier as she is taken to sea for the first time on gruelling and risky sea trials.

The Crystal Maze, Channel 4, Sunday, 8pm

Maze Master Richard Ayoade returns to lead a new bunch of intrepid adventurers through The Crystal Maze. In this first show, the Hauxwell family take on the physical, mental and mystery challenges, and in the process make their mark in The Crystal Maze history books.

Give It A Year, ITV, Monday, 8pm

Give It A Year

In this brand new series, Baroness Karren Brady meets a host of brave people who’ve decided to go it alone and start a new business. Karren meets the owners of each venture at the start of their first year. Then, in an instant, it’ll be 12 months later and she’ll discover what can happen in a year .

Britain’s Got Talent, ITV, Saturday, 8pm

The kings and queens of entertainment Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams return once again to their rightful thrones on the judging panel in the search for the most exciting talent around. This is the first of the audition rounds.

Zoe Ball on Saturday/Sunday, ITV, 8.30am

Britain's Got Talent

Zoe Ball presents an entertainment packed, hour long talk show every Saturday and Sunday morning. The one hour studio based series will feature live music in every show from established and breakthrough artists, plus star guests and topical chat.

