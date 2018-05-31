TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The schedules are packed! Here's some hand-picked choices. From Saturday June 2.

Frankie Goes To Russia, BBC Two, Sunday, 9pm

The British Soap Awards

Comedian Frankie Boyle travels to Russia in the lead up to the World Cup against a backdrop of spy poisoning, alleged state-sponsored doping, threats of ultra-football hooliganism and perhaps the worst relations between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

The British Soap Awards 2018: Live, ITV, Saturday, 8pm

Phillip Schofield hosts from London’s Hackney Empire Theatre as The British Soap Awards go LIVE for the very first time! The British Soap Awards 2018 promises to be the most exciting, glamorous and talked about night in the showbiz calendar.

Britain’s Best Home Cook, BBC One, Thursday, 8pm

Britain's Best Home Cook

It’s the quarter final of Britain’s Best Home Cook and Mary Berry, Dan Doherty and Chris Bavin continue to test the remaining five home cooks on their finest dishes. First up, the quarter finalists have two and a half hours to prepare their ultimate sharing feast.

ITV Racing Live: The Derby, Saturday, 1.30pm

Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlin present coverage of the 2018 Investec Derby from Epsom, with the race due off at 4.30pm. All eyes this year will be on Aidan O’Brien’s horse - Saxon Warrior. Four supporting races will also be covered including the Dash - the fastest race of the season.

Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Sunday, 2am & 9pm

Racing on ITV

Following a series of devastating strokes, Patrick’s mother Eleanor (Jennifer Jason Leigh) is confined to the family chateau. Patrick visits for the summer, with wife Mary and children in tow. But their hopes of a blissful break are blown apart when his ailing mother drops a bombshell.

Join the conversation at Screen Babble on Facebook.