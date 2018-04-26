TV Choice: Streaming and downloading

These are worth seeking out from Saturday April 28..

BBC iPlayer: Britain’s Fat Fight With Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall is on a mission to try and do something about this health crisis. In this new BBC One series, which started Wednesday, he challenges some of the biggest food companies and restaurant chains to be more honest about what they are selling.

BBC Three: The Naked Truth

A revealing short-film that features five obese young people being interviewed naked. Talking in raw and revealing detail about what it’s like to be obese, how and why they think they became obese and how they feel about their bodies as they reveal themselves both physically and emotionally.

Sky Box Sets: House: Seasons 1-8

All 177 episodes of the Emmy®-winning show and its iconic, idiosyncratic lead character, played by Hugh Laurie, come to Sky Box Sets. From Wednesday. In 2011, Hugh Laurie was named in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most watched leading

man on television.

Prime Video: Detroit

From the Academy Award winning director of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Detroit tells the gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of '67. Starring John Boyega, Will Poulter and Algee Smith.

Netflix: Kodachrome

Struggling A&R executive Matt (Jason Sudeikis) finds his world turned upside down when his estranged father’s nurse (Elizabeth Olsen) shows up unexpectedly in his office. Matt’s father, a famed bad-boy photojournalist (Ed Harris), is facing terminal cancer and his dying wish is for Matt to join him on a road trip from New York to Kansas to process his last rolls of Kodachrome film.

Sky Cinema: Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017, Sky 18)

S Craig Zahler follows up top-notch cannibal western Bone Tomahawk with yet more B-movie brilliance, hurling a beefed-up and bald-headed Vince Vaughn (never better) into the meat grinder of a maximum security prison. Bradley Thomas is his name and, before long, brutal, bloody violence is his game. A botched drug deal has him facing a seven-year stretch, but things only really go off the deep end when a ruthless drug kingpin kidnaps his pregnant wife (Jennifer Carpenter) and orders him to perform a prison hit – the target, of course, is being held in Block 99. Full-bore behind-bars thriller with Don Johnson as the sadistic, cigarillo-smoking Warden Tuggs. From Sunday.