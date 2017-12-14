TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

The best from those new fangled gadgets from December 16 to December 22.

BBC iPlayer: Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain

During the blitz, over 450,000 bombs were dropped on Britain and every bomb has its own story. This series examines the specific effect of four bombs, from their initial impact on individual lives, right through to their wider consequences for the Second World War, and the present day.

BBC Three: Man Like Mobeen

A new four-part boxset welcomes you into the life of Mobeen Deen, a 28 year-old from Small Heath in Birmingham. All Mobeen wants to do is follow his faith, lead a good life, and make sure his younger sister fulfils her potential. But can he juggle these when his criminal past and reputation is always chasing him?

Sky Box Sets: Vinyl: Season 1

Set in 1970s New York, Vinyl takes viewers on a hedonistic ride through the sex and drug-addled music business at the dawn of punk, disco and hip-hop, as seen through the eyes of charismatic record label president Richie Finestra (Bobby Cannavale).

Amazon Video: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

In 1958 New York, Midge Maisel’s life is on track - husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she’s good at - and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her.

Netflix: The Indian Detective

Canadian drama series with comedian Russell Peters and William Shatner. The plot focuses on Doug (Peters), a Toronto cop of Anglo-Indian descent who is unfairly suspended from his job. He decides to make the most of the enforced break by visiting his father in Mumbai, where he becomes embroiled in a murder case.

Sky Cinema: John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017 SKY CERT 15)

The legendary hitman is forced back out of retirement and off to Italy in this action-packed sequel.

Dressed head to toe in black, Keanu Reeves returns as ass-kicking angel of death John Wick. The hugely satisfying result is an ultra-stylish, ultra-violent adrenaline rush of pure cinema – a relentless assault of angry, muscular action sequences, brutal but balletic hand-to-hand combat, and even a perfectly judged gag about knocking off the pope.

This time, he’s lured back into the criminal underworld when an old acquaintance emerges from the shadows and holds him to a blood oath. Bad move. From Friday.