TV Highlight AND TRAILER: Welcome to the New York of The Alienist

The Alienist, Streaming on Netflix from Thursday April 19

The Alienist, an unflinching psychological thriller set amidst the underbelly of New York City’s “Gilded Age”, follows Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl, Inglourious Basterds, Rush), a brilliant and obsessive “Alienist” in the controversial new field of treating mental pathologies, who holds the key to hunting down a never-before-seen ritualistic killer murdering young boys.

Based on the award-winning, fan-favourite novel by Caleb Carr, with standout performances from Luke Evans (The Girl on the Train) and Dakota Fanning, The Alienist is a gripping, turn-of-the-century murder mystery like none other: the story of the emergence of the world’s most powerful city that will stop at nothing to bury its darkest secrets.

Evans plays newspaper illustrator John Moore and Dakota Fanning plays Sara Howard, an ambitious secretary determined to become the city’s first female police detective. The series also stars Brian Geraghty as police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt.

Luke Evans said: “I mean, I’ve done some dark stuff in my work in the last few years, but this is quite close to the top of the list. It’s not just that it’s dark, it’s that it’s so close to reality, and it’s so extreme. “[From] screaming babies to the grandparents all living on top of each other, it was so real, so visceral, so hot, so desperate. It was almost like a history lesson as much as it was us trying to tell a story.”

