'Two weeks of loving you' - Little Mix star Perrie Edwards shares first photos of new baby and reveals name

The 28-year-old Little Mix star welcomed her first child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Saturday, August 21 and announced his arrival to fans on social media a day later.

Perrie posted two photos on Instagram on Saturday, September 4 showing Axel – an anagram of his father’s name – wrapped in a blanket and wearing a baby blue knitted hat.

She wrote: “Two weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain”.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards during the Brit Awards 2021, held at London's O2 Arena in May. Picture: PA.

The images were liked more than 350,000 times within 20 minutes, with fans describing the baby as “just magic” and “perfect”.

Her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also recently gave birth to twins with footballer fiance Andre Gray.

Perrie announced she was pregnant in May, sharing a photo of her bump on Instagram alongside the caption: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands.

They began as a four-piece featuring Perrie, Leigh-Anne, Jesy Nelson, who left the group in December last year, and fellow South Shields lass Jade Thirlwall.

In November 2019, Jade opened her own bar – now named Arbeia – in South Shields’ Ocean Road.

When coronavirus restrictions eased in July, a new nightclub called Industry, also owned by Jade, opened next door.

