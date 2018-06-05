Your pictures from this year’s Great North Dog Walk

All pooches great and small were spotted in South Shields this weekend for the annual Great North Dog Walk.

You came in your thousands to take part in the event, which celebrated a record number of visitors, and raise well-deserved cash for a good cause.

We were there snapping pictures and meeting all of you (and your furry friends too!) - but though you were busy walking, many of you found some time to take pictures of your own.

And what a sight they are!

Flick through our picture gallery above to see if you can spot a friendly and familiar face.

Speaking to the Gazette on the day, organiser Tony Carlisle said: “I’d like to say a huge thanks to all of the volunteers and everyone who supported and took part in the event.”